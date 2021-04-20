Things appear to be looking up for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) is 9.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.41 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXAS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 16.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.51, the stock is -20.36% and -31.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -21.04% off its SMA200. AXAS registered -11.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5194 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8773.

The stock witnessed a -33.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.09%, and is -11.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.66% over the week and 8.68% over the month.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $22.16M and $58.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 78.01% and -77.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.70%).

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -213.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -64.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -43.40% in year-over-year returns.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS), with 249.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.98% while institutional investors hold 32.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.36M, and float is at 8.15M with Short Float at 6.79%. Institutions hold 31.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.29 million shares valued at $0.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.47% of the AXAS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.17 million shares valued at $0.39 million to account for 2.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 97379.0 shares representing 1.16% and valued at over $0.22 million, while Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.81% of the shares totaling 67650.0 with a market value of $0.15 million.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.