Three Stocks to Consider: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) shares are -26.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.36% or $0.33 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.35% lower. Comparatively, the stock is down -18.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 6.21% and -17.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 17, 2020, BTIG Research recommended the RETA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stifel had Resumed the stock as a Buy on July 10, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.10 to suggest that the RETA stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $91.20. The forecasts give the Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $322.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $200.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.68% or 54.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.00% in the current quarter to -$2.2, down from the -$1.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$9.89, down -28.70% from -$7.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$2.72 and -$2.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$6.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 152,929 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 423,852. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Meyer Colin John, a Chief Research Officer at the company, sold 18,605 shares worth $3.18 million at $171.01 per share on Nov 16. The Chief Research Officer had earlier sold another 6,395 RETA shares valued at $1.06 million on Nov 17. The shares were sold at $165.37 per share. McClellan William D. Jr. (Director) sold 4,000 shares at $172.92 per share on Nov 12 for a total of $0.69 million while Castellanos Elaine, (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,500 shares on Nov 12 for $0.62 million with each share fetching $176.02.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)‎, completed the trade at a price of $2.10 after seeing a ‎change of -4.55% that brought its market cap to $187,988,651. It fluctuated between $2.10 and $2.10 during ‎the day. The 52-week range for the stock was $0.05 – $7.00 that put its current price at a premium of ‎‎4,100.00% to the 52-week low price whereas it is trading at a discount of -70.00% to the 52-week high price. ‎In 2020 the company did over 30 million in revenue and over 5 million in net profit. ‎

SGTM’s acquisition of Ohio-based Mulch Manufacturing in February 2020 can only be thrown in the ‎category of major coups for their parent company. For Raynor, this is a strategic move to expand its ‎operations well beyond Florida, giving it a larger footprint in the mulch industry.‎

“Right now, the Sustainability Green Team has two subsidiaries and over 20 brands,” said Raynor, a 25-‎year veteran of the tree industry. “Those subsidiaries are Mulch Manufacturing Inc., a 35-year-old ‎leader in the industry, and National Storm Recovery, LLC. If you were to break down each one, you will ‎see a lot of depth in them, as well. Our vertical integration model goes from tree cutting to the ‎collection to the disposal.”‎

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP), on the other hand, is trading around $8.46 with a market cap of $265.73M, and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.5 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ORMP’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$4.87 million. This represented 832.03% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $0.67 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.17 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.21 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of May 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $61.66 million from $40.97 million over the previous quarter. Short-term investments amounted to $22.98 million while total current assets were at $57.47 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$9.4 million, significantly lower than the -$6.63 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$9.75 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 453,125 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.09M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.20% with a share float percentage of 23.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.37 million shares worth more than $1.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Frontier Wealth Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 71900.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.3 million and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.