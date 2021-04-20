United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) is 72.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $2.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UAMY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $0.60 for the next 12 months. It is also -50.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -50.0% lower than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is -21.57% and -28.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing -5.26% at the moment leaves the stock 33.92% off its SMA200. UAMY registered 143.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 141.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2115 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7951.

The stock witnessed a -29.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.73%, and is -14.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.40% over the week and 10.60% over the month.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $89.62M and $5.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -63.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 310.02% and -64.84% from its 52-week high.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United States Antimony Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.70% this year.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY), with 15.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.28% while institutional investors hold 4.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.80M, and float is at 94.27M with Short Float at 2.66%. Institutions hold 3.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.81 million shares valued at $0.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.78% of the UAMY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Pacific Global Investment Management Co. with 0.68 million shares valued at $0.35 million to account for 0.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Howe and Rusling, Inc. which holds 0.56 million shares representing 0.54% and valued at over $0.29 million, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $0.1 million.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by parks daniel lyle, the company’s Retired CFO. SEC filings show that parks daniel lyle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $1.50 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

United States Antimony Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that parks daniel lyle (Retired CFO) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $1.50 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the UAMY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, parks daniel lyle (Retired CFO) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.02 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 300,000 shares of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY).

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) that is trading 197.38% up over the past 12 months. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) is 108.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.91% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.36.