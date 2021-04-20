Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) on Track to Reach $2.75 in a Year

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is -30.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $3.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.55% off the consensus price target high of $2.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 58.55% higher than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.14, the stock is -15.79% and -37.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -20.85% off its SMA200. VERB registered -23.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5878 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5505.

The stock witnessed a -29.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.31%, and is -4.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.87% over the week and 8.63% over the month.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $71.23M and $10.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.33% and -63.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-186.00%).

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verb Technology Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $3.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 94.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 55.50% in year-over-year returns.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB), with 6.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.07% while institutional investors hold 5.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.92M, and float is at 38.38M with Short Float at 4.53%. Institutions hold 4.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.1 million shares valued at $1.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.98% of the VERB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.39 million shares valued at $0.65 million to account for 3.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AWM Investment Company, Inc. which holds 0.3 million shares representing 2.46% and valued at over $0.49 million, while Kepos Capital Lp holds 2.34% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $0.47 million.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.