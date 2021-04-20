What should you know before buying stock in Aphria Inc. (APHA)

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) is 108.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.78 and a high of $32.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APHA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $14.41, the stock is -13.96% and -20.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.84 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock 54.98% off its SMA200. APHA registered 300.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 200.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.53.

The stock witnessed a -24.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.02%, and is 3.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.93% over the week and 7.13% over the month.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $4.57B and $611.06M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 418.35% and -55.37% from its 52-week high.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) Analyst Forecasts

Aphria Inc. (APHA) Top Institutional Holders

250 institutions hold shares in Aphria Inc. (APHA), with 351.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 18.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 316.80M, and float is at 312.68M with Short Float at 5.11%. Institutions hold 18.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 12.36 million shares valued at $85.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.90% of the APHA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.8 million shares valued at $53.98 million to account for 2.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Investments, LP which holds 3.35 million shares representing 1.06% and valued at over $23.22 million, while Voloridge Investment Management, LLC holds 0.72% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $15.81 million.