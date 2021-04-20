What should you know before buying stock in Domtar Corporation (UFS)

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) is 23.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.66 and a high of $40.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UFS stock was last observed hovering at around $39.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.87% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -4.19% lower than the price target low of $37.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.07, the stock is 5.73% and 7.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.27 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 31.11% off its SMA200. UFS registered 80.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.95.

The stock witnessed a 5.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.47%, and is 5.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Domtar Corporation (UFS) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $1.87B and $3.65B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.05. Profit margin for the company is -3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.38% and -2.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

Domtar Corporation (UFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Domtar Corporation (UFS) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Domtar Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $947.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -291.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.90% in year-over-year returns.

Domtar Corporation (UFS) Top Institutional Holders

341 institutions hold shares in Domtar Corporation (UFS), with 173.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 107.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.10M, and float is at 50.17M with Short Float at 8.96%. Institutions hold 107.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.55 million shares valued at $207.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.03% of the UFS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.36 million shares valued at $169.49 million to account for 10.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.81 million shares representing 7.59% and valued at over $120.73 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.44% of the shares totaling 2.73 million with a market value of $86.47 million.

Domtar Corporation (UFS) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Domtar Corporation (UFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams John David, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Williams John David sold 90,202 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $36.58 per share for a total of $3.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Domtar Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Fagan Michael (President, Personal Care) sold a total of 22,198 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $37.76 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 300.0 shares of the UFS stock.

Domtar Corporation (UFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is trading 79.53% up over the past 12 months. Mercer International Inc. (MERC) is 95.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -146.7% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.91.