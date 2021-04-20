What should you know before buying stock in Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) is -6.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $11.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EFOI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.64% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 65.64% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.78, the stock is -8.26% and -20.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -10.21% at the moment leaves the stock -35.19% off its SMA200. EFOI registered 101.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3609 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.2988.

The stock witnessed a -14.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.41%, and is -0.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.64% over the week and 10.66% over the month.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $13.57M and $16.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 190.77% and -67.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.70%).

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Focus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $3.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.10% in year-over-year returns.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI), with 494.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 13.44% while institutional investors hold 14.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.49M, and float is at 2.96M with Short Float at 5.35%. Institutions hold 12.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 0.28 million shares valued at $1.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.94% of the EFOI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Worth Venture Partners, LLC with 71283.0 shares valued at $0.29 million to account for 1.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 32423.0 shares representing 0.81% and valued at over $0.13 million, while Wealthtrust Axiom, LLC holds 0.62% of the shares totaling 24966.0 with a market value of $0.11 million.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) that is trading 42.13% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.44% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.11.