What should you know before buying stock in Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) is -4.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.55 and a high of $19.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVLO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.92% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 17.5% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.55, the stock is 2.81% and -9.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 39.99% off its SMA200. EVLO registered 185.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 135.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.02.

The stock witnessed a -13.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.96%, and is -2.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.95% over the week and 9.40% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 225.35% and -42.04% from its 52-week high.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.10% this year.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Top Institutional Holders

82 institutions hold shares in Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO), with 240.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.45% while institutional investors hold 80.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.76M, and float is at 27.00M with Short Float at 11.79%. Institutions hold 80.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 22.9 million shares valued at $276.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 42.94% of the EVLO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.8 million shares valued at $82.25 million to account for 12.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harbourvest Partners, LLC which holds 3.06 million shares representing 5.74% and valued at over $37.04 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 5.07% of the shares totaling 2.71 million with a market value of $32.71 million.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene bought 130,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $1.95 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.13 million shares.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that Epstein David R (Director) bought a total of 7,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $6.66 per share for $51261.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17700.0 shares of the EVLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Liu Xiaoli Jacqueline (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $5.17 for $15510.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO).