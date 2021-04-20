Which institution holds the most shares in Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS)

17 institutions hold shares in Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS), with 1.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.16% while institutional investors hold 0.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.15M, and float is at 23.84M with Short Float at 7.74%. Institutions hold 0.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39431.0 shares valued at $0.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.14% of the DSS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC with 14800.0 shares valued at $92352.0 to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 12476.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $77850.0, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 10096.0 with a market value of $62999.0.

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX: DSS) is -53.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.75 and a high of $13.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DSS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 79.43% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.88, the stock is -21.18% and -22.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -3.03% at the moment leaves the stock -45.94% off its SMA200. DSS registered -57.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5888 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.6199.

The stock witnessed a -29.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.60%, and is -12.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.97% over the week and 7.71% over the month.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $81.07M and $17.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.73% and -78.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Document Security Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $4.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.40% in year-over-year returns.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC bought 39,785 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 24 at a price of $0.18 per share for a total of $7316.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62.46 million shares.

Document Security Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 23 that DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC (10% Owner) bought a total of 30,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 23 and was made at $0.08 per share for $2.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62.42 million shares of the DSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 21, DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC (10% Owner) acquired 11,000,000 shares at an average price of $0.08 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 32,417,593 shares of Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS).

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) that is 39.53% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -452.64% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.44.