Which institution holds the most shares in Molecular Data Inc. (MKD)

7 institutions hold shares in Molecular Data Inc. (MKD), with institutional investors hold 22.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 138.06M, and float is at 42.96M with Short Float at 4.23%. Institutions hold 22.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 17.65 million shares valued at $14.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.85% of the MKD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Shen, Neil, Nanpeng with 4.94 million shares valued at $4.15 million to account for 4.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fosun International Ltd which holds 4.39 million shares representing 3.95% and valued at over $3.69 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 47986.0 with a market value of $40308.0.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) is -2.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $3.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MKD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.82, the stock is -22.40% and -37.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -5.34% at the moment leaves the stock -40.34% off its SMA200. MKD registered -51.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1462 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1515.

The stock witnessed a -35.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.38%, and is -19.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.10% over the week and 7.97% over the month.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) has around 482 employees, a market worth around $112.66M and $12.53B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.60% and -79.02% from its 52-week high.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) Analyst Forecasts

Molecular Data Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06..