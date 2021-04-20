Who are the Institutional Holders in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)?

308 institutions hold shares in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO), with 3.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.71% while institutional investors hold 32.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 208.31M, and float is at 204.20M with Short Float at 26.76%. Institutions hold 32.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.24 million shares valued at $126.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.84% of the INO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.19 million shares valued at $81.29 million to account for 4.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.89 million shares representing 4.27% and valued at over $78.72 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 1.89% of the shares totaling 3.94 million with a market value of $34.86 million.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) is -0.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.54 and a high of $33.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.83% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -25.86% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.81, the stock is -3.01% and -17.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.23 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -31.92% off its SMA200. INO registered 6.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.85.

The stock witnessed a -10.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.80%, and is 6.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.79% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) has around 262 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $7.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.94. Distance from 52-week low is 16.84% and -73.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.90%).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $850k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 510.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -35.90% in year-over-year returns.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BENITO SIMON X, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BENITO SIMON X sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $8.75 per share for a total of $17500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51650.0 shares.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that Shea Jacqueline Elizabeth (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 4,710 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $8.97 per share for $42249.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60127.0 shares of the INO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, BENITO SIMON X (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $10.41 for $20820.0. The insider now directly holds 51,650 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 7.02% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 11.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.78% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 54.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.93.