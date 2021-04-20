Who is the Top Investor In Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL)?

56 institutions hold shares in Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL), with 1.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.02% while institutional investors hold 37.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.11M, and float is at 24.41M with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 35.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RK Capital Management, LLC with over 1.38 million shares valued at $5.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.05% of the FLL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. with 1.31 million shares valued at $5.15 million to account for 3.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.25 million shares representing 3.67% and valued at over $4.92 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.42% of the shares totaling 1.16 million with a market value of $4.58 million.

Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) is 115.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $10.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 15.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.48, the stock is 0.70% and 6.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -3.64% at the moment leaves the stock 107.24% off its SMA200. FLL registered 606.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 221.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.23.

The stock witnessed a 13.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 107.84%, and is -9.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 8.24% over the month.

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) has around 924 employees, a market worth around $289.00M and $125.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.29. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 692.52% and -15.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Full House Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $37.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.30% in year-over-year returns.

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hartmeier Michael A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hartmeier Michael A. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $3.71 per share for a total of $74200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21675.0 shares.

Full House Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Guidroz Elaine (VP, Secretary, General Counsel) sold a total of 8,556 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $3.74 per share for $32000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15444.0 shares of the FLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Braunlich Carl G (Director) disposed off 33,245 shares at an average price of $3.42 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 7,059 shares of Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL).

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) that is trading 302.59% up over the past 12 months. Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) is 224.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -46.47% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.44.