Why Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) is -48.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.36 and a high of $16.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYMC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $4.02, the stock is -9.42% and -32.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -51.56% off its SMA200. HYMC registered -61.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.3535 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.9696.

The stock witnessed a -43.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.48%, and is 3.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.04% over the week and 9.71% over the month.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has around 240 employees, a market worth around $240.80M and $47.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.64% and -75.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.70%).

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Analyst Forecasts

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $23.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 127.40% year-over-year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Top Institutional Holders

55 institutions hold shares in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC), with 61.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 97.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.16M, and float is at 59.68M with Short Float at 2.29%. Institutions hold 97.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. with over 25.2 million shares valued at $197.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 42.07% of the HYMC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Whitebox Advisors, LLC with 11.95 million shares valued at $93.83 million to account for 19.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. which holds 7.74 million shares representing 12.92% and valued at over $60.76 million, while Aristeia Capital, LLC holds 9.24% of the shares totaling 5.53 million with a market value of $43.44 million.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT , the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT sold 190,862 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $4.00 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.22 million shares.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 16 that HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (10% Owner) sold a total of 510 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 16 and was made at $4.02 per share for $2050.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.41 million shares of the HYMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15, HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (10% Owner) disposed off 37,863 shares at an average price of $4.02 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 7,413,358 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC).