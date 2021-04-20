Why should you keep an eye on Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM)?

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) is 126.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.57 and a high of $66.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMBM stock was last observed hovering at around $59.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.43% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.02% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -20.74% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $56.75, the stock is 6.94% and 19.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -4.11% at the moment leaves the stock 110.73% off its SMA200. CMBM registered 897.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 197.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.55.

The stock witnessed a 18.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.43%, and is -12.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.69% over the week and 9.84% over the month.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) has around 512 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $278.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 87.31 and Fwd P/E is 37.51. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1489.64% and -14.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cambium Networks Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $83.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 177.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.50% in year-over-year returns.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) Top Institutional Holders

139 institutions hold shares in Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM), with 709.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.72% while institutional investors hold 88.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.78M, and float is at 8.18M with Short Float at 6.18%. Institutions hold 86.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Driehaus Capital Management, LLC with over 0.75 million shares valued at $18.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.89% of the CMBM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc. with 0.46 million shares valued at $11.47 million to account for 1.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.4 million shares representing 1.52% and valued at over $9.95 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.35% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $8.81 million.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rau Sally, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Rau Sally sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $48.31 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4938.0 shares.

Cambium Networks Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Bhatnagar Atul (CEO) sold a total of 119,812 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $48.20 per share for $5.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.73 million shares of the CMBM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Cumming Stephen (CFO) disposed off 37,785 shares at an average price of $49.27 for $1.86 million. The insider now directly holds 37,942 shares of Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM).