Why should you keep an eye on Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)?

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) is 1.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $310.00 and a high of $429.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COIN stock was last observed hovering at around $342.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.0% off its average median price target of $500.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.77% off the consensus price target high of $650.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 15.48% higher than the price target low of $394.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $333.00, the stock is 0.60% and 0.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.36 million and changing -2.63% at the moment leaves the stock 0.60% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $331.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $331.51.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has around 1249 employees, a market worth around $61.83B and $1.27B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.42% and -22.48% from its 52-week high.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.39 with sales reaching $1.82B over the same period..

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), with 7.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.42% while institutional investors hold 40.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 185.69M, and float is at 23.74M. Institutions hold 35.93% of the Float.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Andreessen Marc L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Andreessen Marc L sold 19,249 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 at a price of $329.70 per share for a total of $6.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Coinbase Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 15 that AH Equity Partners III (Parall (10% Owner) sold a total of 19,249 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 15 and was made at $329.70 per share for $6.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the COIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15, a16z Seed-III, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 19,249 shares at an average price of $329.70 for $6.35 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN).