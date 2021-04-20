Why should you keep an eye on SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX)?

SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) is -46.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.51 and a high of $8.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SGBX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 64.0% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.24, the stock is -26.66% and -38.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -14.06% at the moment leaves the stock -14.84% off its SMA200. SGBX registered -19.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.1836 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.3113.

The stock witnessed a -38.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.65%, and is -18.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.34% over the week and 11.43% over the month.

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $33.50M and $1.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 114.57% and -62.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.40%).

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SG Blocks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 231.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3,920.10% in year-over-year returns.

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.81% while institutional investors hold 16.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.62M, and float is at 7.20M with Short Float at 12.18%. Institutions hold 13.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SG Americas Securities, LLC with over 0.36 million shares valued at $2.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.14% of the SGBX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC with 0.23 million shares valued at $1.39 million to account for 2.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.12 million shares representing 1.45% and valued at over $0.76 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.02% of the shares totaling 87327.0 with a market value of $0.53 million.

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX): Who are the competitors?

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) is -19.40% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.71% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.02.