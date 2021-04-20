Why should you keep an eye on Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM)?

Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) is 53.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.32 and a high of $14.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WHLM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $4.40 for the next 12 months. It is also -59.77% off the consensus price target high of $4.40 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -59.77% lower than the price target low of $4.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.03, the stock is 15.48% and 13.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -3.70% at the moment leaves the stock 60.70% off its SMA200. WHLM registered 52.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 128.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.48.

The stock witnessed a 23.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.22%, and is 1.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.89% over the week and 16.81% over the month.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $53.64M and $41.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 203.00% and -50.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.00%).

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wilhelmina International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM), with 2.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.87% while institutional investors hold 80.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.16M, and float is at 3.29M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 47.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc with over 6257.0 shares valued at $28719.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.12% of the WHLM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 851.0 shares valued at $3906.0 to account for 0.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 631.0 shares representing 0.01% and valued at over $2896.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 303.0 with a market value of $1390.0.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARTEL RALPH, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BARTEL RALPH sold 582,149 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 at a price of $12.70 per share for a total of $7.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Wilhelmina International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Esch Dieter (10% Owner) sold a total of 237,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $10.00 per share for $2.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the WHLM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, BARTEL RALPH (10% Owner) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $5.78 for $23120.0. The insider now directly holds 920,336 shares of Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM).

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genpact Limited (G) that is trading 44.26% up over the past 12 months. GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) is 130.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 73.63% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2550.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.34.