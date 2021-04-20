Why Zovio Inc (ZVO) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) is -17.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.31 and a high of $7.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZVO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $8.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 47.87% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.91, the stock is -5.40% and -21.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 2.89% at the moment leaves the stock -13.92% off its SMA200. ZVO registered 134.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6100 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.6111.

The stock witnessed a -29.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.73%, and is 3.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.88% over the week and 9.48% over the month.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) has around 1505 employees, a market worth around $116.87M and $397.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.47% and -46.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-78.50%).

Zovio Inc (ZVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zovio Inc (ZVO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zovio Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $76.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.20% in year-over-year returns.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in Zovio Inc (ZVO), with 1.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.73% while institutional investors hold 64.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.70M, and float is at 30.66M with Short Float at 4.52%. Institutions hold 60.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 2.84 million shares valued at $13.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.68% of the ZVO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Heartland Advisors Inc. with 2.55 million shares valued at $12.07 million to account for 7.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. which holds 2.2 million shares representing 6.70% and valued at over $10.41 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.89% of the shares totaling 1.93 million with a market value of $9.15 million.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Zovio Inc (ZVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pernsteiner George P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pernsteiner George P. bought 999 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $4.32 per share for a total of $4316.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34047.0 shares.

Zovio Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Kiely John (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $4.26 per share for $42579.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18855.0 shares of the ZVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Craig Ryan (Director) disposed off 42,599 shares at an average price of $6.12 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Zovio Inc (ZVO).