Will GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) is 27.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.04 and a high of $13.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTBP stock was last observed hovering at around $9.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.2% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 56.19% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.20, the stock is 13.38% and 35.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -6.50% at the moment leaves the stock 88.58% off its SMA200. GTBP registered 273.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 130.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.29.

The stock witnessed a 50.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.58%, and is -11.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.52% over the week and 12.01% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 350.60% and -29.72% from its 52-week high.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GT Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24..

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP), with 1M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.54% while institutional investors hold 8.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.74M, and float is at 19.73M with Short Float at 2.86%. Institutions hold 7.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund with over 6852.0 shares valued at $35698.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.10% of the GTBP Shares outstanding.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 0 times.