51job Inc. (JOBS) Volatility At 2.08%, Should You Add A Position?

260 institutions hold shares in 51job Inc. (JOBS), with 38.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.94% while institutional investors hold 110.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.40M, and float is at 28.37M with Short Float at 5.51%. Institutions hold 47.38% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 4.26 million shares valued at $298.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.32% of the JOBS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp with 2.71 million shares valued at $189.82 million to account for 4.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Schroder Investment Management Group which holds 2.61 million shares representing 3.87% and valued at over $182.83 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.29% of the shares totaling 2.22 million with a market value of $155.19 million.

51job Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) is -10.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.13 and a high of $80.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JOBS stock was last observed hovering at around $62.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $402.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.39% off the consensus price target high of $402.73 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.39% higher than the price target low of $402.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.85, the stock is -0.17% and -3.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -9.13% off its SMA200. JOBS registered -11.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.92.

The stock witnessed a -0.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.02%, and is -0.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

51job Inc. (JOBS) has around 8650 employees, a market worth around $4.25B and $565.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.42 and Fwd P/E is 20.07. Profit margin for the company is 29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.00% and -21.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

51job Inc. (JOBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 51job Inc. (JOBS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

51job Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.98 with sales reaching $132.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.10% in year-over-year returns.

51job Inc. (JOBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DHI Group Inc. (DHX) that is trading 31.38% up over the past 12 months. Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is 98.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -84.78% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.95.