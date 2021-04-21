A peek at Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX): Who has invested in It?

120 institutions hold shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX), with 924.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.96% while institutional investors hold 57.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.68M, and float is at 38.28M with Short Float at 12.49%. Institutions hold 56.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 6.29 million shares valued at $43.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.22% of the ALDX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.62 million shares valued at $11.09 million to account for 3.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Avidity Partners Management, LP which holds 1.44 million shares representing 3.02% and valued at over $9.84 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 2.79% of the shares totaling 1.33 million with a market value of $9.09 million.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) is 60.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $14.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALDX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.56% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 26.53% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.02, the stock is -5.68% and -7.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 29.34% off its SMA200. ALDX registered 299.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.49.

The stock witnessed a -8.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.64%, and is -2.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.01% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 340.80% and -24.61% from its 52-week high.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.70% this year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 1,368,421 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $9.50 per share for a total of $13.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.7 million shares.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 550,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $9.34 per share for $5.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.34 million shares of the ALDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) acquired 500,000 shares at an average price of $8.13 for $4.07 million. The insider now directly holds 6,785,458 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX).

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) that is -11.19% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -165.56% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.88.