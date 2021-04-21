A peek at Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX): Who has invested in It?

137 institutions hold shares in Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX), with 10.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.04% while institutional investors hold 93.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.51M, and float is at 19.35M with Short Float at 20.16%. Institutions hold 61.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EPIQ Capital Group, LLC with over 3.51 million shares valued at $97.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.87% of the CRTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 2.61 million shares valued at $72.51 million to account for 8.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 2.61 million shares representing 8.82% and valued at over $72.39 million, while Capital International Investors holds 8.73% of the shares totaling 2.58 million with a market value of $71.69 million.

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) is 33.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.66 and a high of $58.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $36.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.46% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -165.14% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.12, the stock is 5.90% and 0.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -10.78% off its SMA200. CRTX registered -11.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.69.

The stock witnessed a 1.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.31%, and is 4.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.72% over the week and 8.77% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 39.23% and -37.07% from its 52-week high.

Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cortexyme Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.72.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.60% this year.

Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lamond David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lamond David bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $33.77 per share for a total of $1.69 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.85 million shares.

Cortexyme Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Lynch Casey (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $35.59 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.01 million shares of the CRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Lamond David (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $35.34 for $1.77 million. The insider now directly holds 1,797,109 shares of Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX).