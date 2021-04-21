A peek at GDS Holdings Limited (GDS): Who has invested in It?

469 institutions hold shares in GDS Holdings Limited (GDS), with 6.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.33% while institutional investors hold 62.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 173.00M, and float is at 102.03M with Short Float at 11.06%. Institutions hold 60.83% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd with over 15.84 million shares valued at $1.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.87% of the GDS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is 12 West Capital Management, LP with 9.99 million shares valued at $935.31 million to account for 5.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.35 million shares representing 3.00% and valued at over $501.18 million, while GQG Partners LLC holds 2.67% of the shares totaling 4.77 million with a market value of $446.46 million.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) is -14.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.91 and a high of $116.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GDS stock was last observed hovering at around $78.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21% off its average median price target of $748.79 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.88% off the consensus price target high of $875.45 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 84.62% higher than the price target low of $519.38 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.86, the stock is 0.12% and -13.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -10.06% off its SMA200. GDS registered 33.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $93.05.

The stock witnessed a -6.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.80%, and is 0.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has around 1479 employees, a market worth around $14.83B and $879.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.14% and -31.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is a “Buy”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GDS Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $265.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 50.00% in year-over-year returns.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is 88.11% higher over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 9.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.29% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.32.