A peek at Invacare Corporation (IVC): Who has invested in It?

189 institutions hold shares in Invacare Corporation (IVC), with 1.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.57% while institutional investors hold 116.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.42M, and float is at 33.53M with Short Float at 18.73%. Institutions hold 110.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.25 million shares valued at $46.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.08% of the IVC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.38 million shares valued at $21.29 million to account for 6.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.33 million shares representing 6.68% and valued at over $20.82 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.60% of the shares totaling 2.3 million with a market value of $20.58 million.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) is -4.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.91 and a high of $10.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IVC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.59% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 42.87% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.57, the stock is 3.46% and -3.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 4.58% off its SMA200. IVC registered 21.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.70.

The stock witnessed a 3.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.80%, and is 2.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

Invacare Corporation (IVC) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $301.84M and $850.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.49. Profit margin for the company is -3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.54% and -21.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.40%).

Invacare Corporation (IVC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invacare Corporation (IVC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invacare Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $203.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Invacare Corporation (IVC) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Invacare Corporation (IVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LaPlaca Anthony, the company’s Sr. VP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that LaPlaca Anthony sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $10.95 per share for a total of $1095.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74269.0 shares.

Invacare Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that LaPlaca Anthony (Sr. VP and General Counsel) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $10.45 per share for $15675.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74369.0 shares of the IVC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, LaPlaca Anthony (Sr. VP and General Counsel) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $9.93 for $74475.0. The insider now directly holds 75,869 shares of Invacare Corporation (IVC).

Invacare Corporation (IVC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) that is trading 1.39% up over the past 12 months. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) is -67.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -53.92% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.5.