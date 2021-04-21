A peek at Mechel PAO (MTL): Who has invested in It?

50 institutions hold shares in Mechel PAO (MTL), with institutional investors hold 3.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 200.77M, and float is at 171.12M with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 3.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.95 million shares valued at $4.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.94% of the MTL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.22 million shares valued at $2.5 million to account for 0.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 1.04 million shares representing 0.50% and valued at over $2.13 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.44% of the shares totaling 0.92 million with a market value of $1.89 million.

Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) is -3.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.29 and a high of $2.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.59% off the consensus price target high of $2.45 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 19.59% higher than the price target low of $2.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.97, the stock is 13.54% and 8.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 14.54% off its SMA200. MTL registered 20.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7788 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7378.

The stock witnessed a 11.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.74%, and is 13.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Mechel PAO (MTL) has around 59383 employees, a market worth around $542.87M and $3.48B in sales. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.71% and -23.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.50%).

Mechel PAO (MTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mechel PAO (MTL) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mechel PAO is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -547.50% this year.

Mechel PAO (MTL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 225.80% up over the past 12 months. Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is 84.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.64% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.27.