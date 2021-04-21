A peek at National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ): Who has invested in It?

300 institutions hold shares in National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ), with 70M shares held by insiders accounting for 75.02% while institutional investors hold 135.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.30M, and float is at 18.01M with Short Float at 32.08%. Institutions hold 33.79% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 5.3 million shares valued at $225.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.68% of the FIZZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 5.2 million shares valued at $220.57 million to account for 5.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.76 million shares representing 4.03% and valued at over $159.78 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.91% of the shares totaling 2.72 million with a market value of $115.35 million.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) is 26.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.53 and a high of $98.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FIZZ stock was last observed hovering at around $53.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.84% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -68.19% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.82, the stock is 9.07% and 5.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 26.90% off its SMA200. FIZZ registered 131.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.78.

The stock witnessed a 5.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.14%, and is 9.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) has around 1550 employees, a market worth around $4.92B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.51 and Fwd P/E is 28.03. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.89% and -45.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.60%).

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Beverage Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $257.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.70% in year-over-year returns.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) that is 35.85% higher over the past 12 months. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) is 30.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.77% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.28.