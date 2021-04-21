A peek at Neogen Corporation (NEOG): Who has invested in It?

415 institutions hold shares in Neogen Corporation (NEOG), with 187.29k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.35% while institutional investors hold 94.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.41M, and float is at 53.06M with Short Float at 2.77%. Institutions hold 93.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 6.48 million shares valued at $514.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.11% of the NEOG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.12 million shares valued at $485.41 million to account for 11.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.1 million shares representing 9.54% and valued at over $404.8 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 4.67% of the shares totaling 2.5 million with a market value of $198.32 million.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is 21.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.70 and a high of $95.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NEOG stock was last observed hovering at around $95.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.33% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.33% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $96.67, the stock is 8.06% and 12.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 22.39% off its SMA200. NEOG registered 49.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.19.

The stock witnessed a 17.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.39%, and is 3.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has around 1764 employees, a market worth around $5.07B and $450.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 83.91 and Fwd P/E is 72.14. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.93% and 1.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neogen Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $122.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.10% in year-over-year returns.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Neogen Corporation (NEOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Quinlan Steven J., the company’s Vice President & CFO. SEC filings show that Quinlan Steven J. sold 13,001 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $93.93 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13470.0 shares.

Neogen Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that Lilly Jason Warren (Vice President, International) sold a total of 993 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $92.25 per share for $91604.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10353.0 shares of the NEOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, MORRICAL TERRI A (Senior Director, Special Proje) disposed off 31,401 shares at an average price of $88.03 for $2.76 million. The insider now directly holds 37,575 shares of Neogen Corporation (NEOG).

Neogen Corporation (NEOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 47.44% up over the past 12 months. Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) is 101.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.7% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.34.