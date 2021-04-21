A peek at Rollins Inc. (ROL): Who has invested in It?

734 institutions hold shares in Rollins Inc. (ROL), with 282.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.36% while institutional investors hold 96.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 491.62M, and float is at 220.67M with Short Float at 5.46%. Institutions hold 41.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.05 million shares valued at $1.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.50% of the ROL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is APG Asset Management N.V. with 18.07 million shares valued at $705.94 million to account for 3.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.74 million shares representing 3.61% and valued at over $693.19 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.24% of the shares totaling 11.02 million with a market value of $430.57 million.

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is -9.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.41 and a high of $43.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROL stock was last observed hovering at around $34.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.79% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -6.61% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.18, the stock is 1.43% and 1.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -3.13% off its SMA200. ROL registered 39.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.14.

The stock witnessed a 4.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.56%, and is 0.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) has around 14200 employees, a market worth around $17.29B and $2.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 66.25 and Fwd P/E is 52.51. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.12% and -18.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rollins Inc. (ROL) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rollins Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $518.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.20% in year-over-year returns.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Rollins Inc. (ROL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 14 times.

Rollins Inc. (ROL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) that is trading 27.83% up over the past 12 months. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is 27.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.82% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.76.