Analysts suggest PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) could spike 41.08% in a year

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) is -5.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.36 and a high of $5.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PHX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $3.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.08% off the consensus price target high of $3.70 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 41.08% higher than the price target low of $3.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is -21.47% and -29.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing 7.92% at the moment leaves the stock -6.95% off its SMA200. PHX registered -29.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2121 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3742.

The stock witnessed a -31.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.51%, and is -14.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.97% over the week and 6.87% over the month.

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $61.45M and $22.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.17. Distance from 52-week low is 60.51% and -59.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.00%).

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PHX Minerals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year.

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX), with 4.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.91% while institutional investors hold 50.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.38M, and float is at 17.62M with Short Float at 0.58%. Institutions hold 39.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Edenbrook Capital, LLC with over 2.61 million shares valued at $6.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.64% of the PHX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Trigran Investments Inc with 2.36 million shares valued at $5.43 million to account for 10.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Robotti, Robert E. which holds 0.62 million shares representing 2.77% and valued at over $1.43 million, while RBF Capital, LLC holds 2.49% of the shares totaling 0.56 million with a market value of $1.28 million.

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BEHRMAN MARK T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BEHRMAN MARK T bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $50000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88146.0 shares.

PHX Minerals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that D’Amico Raphael (VP – CFO) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $2.00 per share for $70000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the PHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 20, Fraser Christopher T. (Director) acquired 80,000 shares at an average price of $2.00 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 232,457 shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX).