Are we looking at the next big move in Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC)?

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) is 143.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $6.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASXC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $1.45 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.83% off the consensus price target high of $1.45 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -4.83% lower than the price target low of $1.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.52, the stock is -48.61% and -60.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.19 million and changing -12.64% at the moment leaves the stock -0.21% off its SMA200. ASXC registered 222.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 246.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4197 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0707.

The stock witnessed a -63.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.45%, and is -27.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.82% over the week and 12.49% over the month.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) has around 128 employees, a market worth around $379.83M and $3.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 406.67% and -78.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.40%).

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Asensus Surgical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $1.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 138.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 133.30% in year-over-year returns.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Top Institutional Holders

83 institutions hold shares in Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC), with 4.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.79% while institutional investors hold 10.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 232.59M, and float is at 228.55M with Short Float at 4.63%. Institutions hold 10.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.16 million shares valued at $1.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.93% of the ASXC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.43 million shares valued at $0.89 million to account for 0.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Masters Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.9 million shares representing 0.39% and valued at over $0.56 million, while Kepos Capital Lp holds 0.29% of the shares totaling 0.68 million with a market value of $0.43 million.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times.