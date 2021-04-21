Are we looking at the next big move in International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is 9.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.92 and a high of $137.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBM stock was last observed hovering at around $133.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.04% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.27% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -20.14% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $138.16, the stock is 3.42% and 8.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.47 million and changing 3.79% at the moment leaves the stock 11.68% off its SMA200. IBM registered 14.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $126.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $122.89.

The stock witnessed a 7.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.08%, and is 5.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.40% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has around 375300 employees, a market worth around $122.53B and $73.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.07 and Fwd P/E is 11.44. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.44% and 0.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Business Machines Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.28 with sales reaching $18.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Top Institutional Holders

2,701 institutions hold shares in International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 58.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 892.61M, and float is at 889.92M with Short Float at 3.04%. Institutions hold 58.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 73.81 million shares valued at $9.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.26% of the IBM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 62.27 million shares valued at $7.84 billion to account for 6.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 51.94 million shares representing 5.81% and valued at over $6.54 billion, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.49% of the shares totaling 13.31 million with a market value of $1.68 billion.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOWARD MICHELLE J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOWARD MICHELLE J bought 64 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $123.30 per share for a total of $7891.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64.0 shares.

International Business Machines Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Gorsky Alex (Director) bought a total of 4,232 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $117.86 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4232.0 shares of the IBM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, LIVERIS ANDREW N (Director) acquired 2,655 shares at an average price of $112.92 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 2,655 shares of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading 65.16% up over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 80.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.0% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 27.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.85.