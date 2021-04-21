Are we looking at the next big move in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)?

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is 21.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.45 and a high of $17.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KMI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.77% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -18.21% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.55, the stock is 0.05% and 4.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.13 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 15.53% off its SMA200. KMI registered 12.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.55.

The stock witnessed a 3.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.43%, and is 0.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has around 10524 employees, a market worth around $37.89B and $11.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 352.13 and Fwd P/E is 17.51. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.54% and -7.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kinder Morgan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $3.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Top Institutional Holders

1,496 institutions hold shares in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI), with 283.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.50% while institutional investors hold 71.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.26B, and float is at 1.95B with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 62.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 164.47 million shares valued at $2.25 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.26% of the KMI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 150.56 million shares valued at $2.06 billion to account for 6.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 116.24 million shares representing 5.13% and valued at over $1.59 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 3.02% of the shares totaling 68.33 million with a market value of $934.01 million.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SMITH WILLIAM A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SMITH WILLIAM A bought 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $13.96 per share for a total of $97685.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28087.0 shares.

Kinder Morgan Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that KINDER RICHARD D (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 373,233 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $14.09 per share for $5.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 245.21 million shares of the KMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, WAUGHTAL PERRY M (Director) disposed off 59,593 shares at an average price of $13.97 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI).

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 34.26% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.57% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 29.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.72.