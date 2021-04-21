Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) is -13.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.79 and a high of $90.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARNA stock was last observed hovering at around $65.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.39% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.37% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 16.55% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $66.76, the stock is -2.19% and -10.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 2.13% at the moment leaves the stock -7.90% off its SMA200. ARNA registered 33.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.12.

The stock witnessed a -12.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.27%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) has around 363 employees, a market worth around $4.16B and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.05% and -25.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.70%).

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.13 with sales reaching $670k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -196.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9,191.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 155.70% in year-over-year returns.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) Top Institutional Holders

361 institutions hold shares in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA), with 185.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 92.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.24M, and float is at 57.42M with Short Float at 6.59%. Institutions hold 91.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 6.29 million shares valued at $483.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.42% of the ARNA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.39 million shares valued at $414.16 million to account for 8.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.26 million shares representing 8.72% and valued at over $404.42 million, while Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds 6.94% of the shares totaling 4.19 million with a market value of $321.92 million.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aurentz Vincent, the company’s Executive VP and CBO. SEC filings show that Aurentz Vincent sold 2,524 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $85.00 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27000.0 shares.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Lisicki Robert (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $78.87 per share for $1.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9441.0 shares of the ARNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Dallas Jayson Donald Alexander (Director) disposed off 1,327 shares at an average price of $80.50 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 5,308 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA).

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Athersys Inc. (ATHX) that is trading -25.79% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.62% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.39.