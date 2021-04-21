Athenex Inc. (ATNX) Volatility At 6.02%, Should You Add A Position?

196 institutions hold shares in Athenex Inc. (ATNX), with 18.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.45% while institutional investors hold 77.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.39M, and float is at 61.59M with Short Float at 21.50%. Institutions hold 62.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 13.53 million shares valued at $149.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.48% of the ATNX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.12 million shares valued at $67.69 million to account for 6.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kingdon Capital Management LLC which holds 3.96 million shares representing 4.24% and valued at over $43.81 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.12% of the shares totaling 3.85 million with a market value of $42.54 million.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) is -63.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $15.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATNX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.31% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 20.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.99, the stock is -6.07% and -43.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -63.33% off its SMA200. ATNX registered -55.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4984 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.3504.

The stock witnessed a -18.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.50%, and is 0.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.02% over the week and 6.73% over the month.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) has around 593 employees, a market worth around $386.95M and $144.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.12% and -73.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.00%).

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Athenex Inc. (ATNX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Athenex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4 with sales reaching $24.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -47.70% in year-over-year returns.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Athenex Inc. (ATNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CAMPBELL KIM, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CAMPBELL KIM bought 8,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $4.42 per share for a total of $36465.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8250.0 shares.

Athenex Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Zuo William Wei (President, China Division) sold a total of 419,931 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $4.52 per share for $1.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the ATNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, WU JINN (Director) disposed off 98,000 shares at an average price of $4.75 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 303,208 shares of Athenex Inc. (ATNX).

Athenex Inc. (ATNX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 27.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -92.16% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 13.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.16.