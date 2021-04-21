Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Is Down -13.29% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) is -13.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.37 and a high of $4.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $5.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.75% off the consensus price target high of $6.97 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 8.83% higher than the price target low of $4.53 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.13, the stock is -0.82% and 0.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.74 million and changing -2.59% at the moment leaves the stock 5.80% off its SMA200. BBD registered 27.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4752 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4645.

The stock witnessed a -4.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.93%, and is 2.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has around 89575 employees, a market worth around $36.50B and $62.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.95 and Fwd P/E is 6.77. Distance from 52-week low is 73.95% and -15.16% from its 52-week high.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $4.94B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.80% in year-over-year returns.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Top Institutional Holders

356 institutions hold shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), with 291.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 22.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.84B, and float is at 6.34B with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 22.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Standard Life Aberdeen PLC with over 84.62 million shares valued at $404.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.91% of the BBD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd with 56.14 million shares valued at $268.47 million to account for 1.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 55.6 million shares representing 1.25% and valued at over $265.85 million, while Vontobel Holding Limited holds 1.10% of the shares totaling 48.75 million with a market value of $233.13 million.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading 39.27% up over the past 12 months. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is 83.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -62.1% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 38.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.97.