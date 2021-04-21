BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) – The 64.0% Upside Potential Remains

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) is 71.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $1.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIOL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 58.86% higher than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.72, the stock is -17.32% and -26.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.27 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 26.54% off its SMA200. BIOL registered 60.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 130.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8897 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6588.

The stock witnessed a -29.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.85%, and is -18.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.79% over the week and 9.59% over the month.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) has around 135 employees, a market worth around $115.89M and $22.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 192.04% and -52.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-71.50%).

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BIOLASE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $7.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 58.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 62.90% in year-over-year returns.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL), with 7.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.26% while institutional investors hold 11.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 149.38M, and float is at 146.74M with Short Float at 5.79%. Institutions hold 11.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oracle Investment Management Inc with over 1.74 million shares valued at $0.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.16% of the BIOL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.29 million shares valued at $0.54 million to account for 0.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perkins Capital Management, Inc. which holds 1.22 million shares representing 0.81% and valued at over $0.51 million, while Invenomic Capital Management, LP holds 0.41% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $0.25 million.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FEINBERG LARRY N, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that FEINBERG LARRY N sold 1,770,312 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $0.55 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

BIOLASE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that FEINBERG LARRY N (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,402,938 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $0.55 per share for $1.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the BIOL stock.