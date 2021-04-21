Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Volatility At 1.98%, Should You Add A Position?

669 institutions hold shares in Black Knight Inc. (BKI), with 5.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.27% while institutional investors hold 94.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.30M, and float is at 151.90M with Short Float at 1.88%. Institutions hold 91.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 17.69 million shares valued at $1.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.28% of the BKI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.24 million shares valued at $1.26 billion to account for 9.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.9 million shares representing 8.87% and valued at over $1.23 billion, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 5.80% of the shares totaling 9.09 million with a market value of $803.33 million.

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is -16.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.22 and a high of $97.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKI stock was last observed hovering at around $73.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.72% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 14.79% higher than the price target low of $87.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.13, the stock is -0.10% and -3.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -10.56% off its SMA200. BKI registered 9.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.66.

The stock witnessed a 0.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.59%, and is -0.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $11.63B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.20 and Fwd P/E is 29.56. Profit margin for the company is 21.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.66% and -23.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Black Knight Inc. (BKI) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Black Knight Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $340.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 135.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.10% in year-over-year returns.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Black Knight Inc. (BKI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rood John D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rood John D bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $80.56 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76092.0 shares.

Black Knight Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Otting Joseph M (Director) bought a total of 1,136 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $88.00 per share for $99968.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5605.0 shares of the BKI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Otting Joseph M (Director) acquired 2,247 shares at an average price of $89.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 4,469 shares of Black Knight Inc. (BKI).

Black Knight Inc. (BKI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) that is 119.05% higher over the past 12 months. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is 39.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.37% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.01.