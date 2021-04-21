Camden Property Trust (CPT) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) is 19.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.06 and a high of $117.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPT stock was last observed hovering at around $117.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.37% off its average median price target of $116.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.43% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -13.8% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.49, the stock is 6.68% and 10.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 22.17% off its SMA200. CPT registered 43.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $109.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $101.56.

The stock witnessed a 11.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.71%, and is 5.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $11.84B and $1.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 96.13 and Fwd P/E is 75.53. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.26% and 2.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camden Property Trust (CPT) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camden Property Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $263.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.70% in year-over-year returns.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Top Institutional Holders

641 institutions hold shares in Camden Property Trust (CPT), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.19% while institutional investors hold 98.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.42M, and float is at 95.42M with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 97.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.68 million shares valued at $1.37 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.70% of the CPT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.85 million shares valued at $1.18 billion to account for 11.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 4.93 million shares representing 4.93% and valued at over $492.64 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 4.37 million with a market value of $436.25 million.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Camden Property Trust (CPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAULSEN WILLIAM F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PAULSEN WILLIAM F sold 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $108.57 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10700.0 shares.

Camden Property Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that PAULSEN WILLIAM F (Director) sold a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $110.26 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16200.0 shares of the CPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Brunner Heather J. (Director) disposed off 445 shares at an average price of $95.56 for $42524.0. The insider now directly holds 8,414 shares of Camden Property Trust (CPT).

Camden Property Trust (CPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) that is trading 52.66% up over the past 12 months. Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is 84.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.82% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.4.