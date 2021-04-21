CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) is 60.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.37 and a high of $40.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.94% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.53% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 1.53% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.71, the stock is 13.18% and 0.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 11.57% at the moment leaves the stock 25.64% off its SMA200. CVM registered 79.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.44.

The stock witnessed a 5.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.65%, and is 18.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.17% over the week and 9.42% over the month.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $714.91M and $0.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.82. Distance from 52-week low is 80.42% and -54.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-89.50%).

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CEL-SCI Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $29k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -62.30% in year-over-year returns.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Top Institutional Holders

161 institutions hold shares in CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM), with 1.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.12% while institutional investors hold 32.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.53M, and float is at 38.73M with Short Float at 25.32%. Institutions hold 31.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.47 million shares valued at $28.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.10% of the CVM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 1.98 million shares valued at $23.07 million to account for 4.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.75 million shares representing 4.32% and valued at over $20.41 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 2.19% of the shares totaling 0.89 million with a market value of $10.37 million.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by YOUNG PETER R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that YOUNG PETER R bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $14.24 per share for a total of $1424.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25914.0 shares.

CEL-SCI Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Watson Robert Eugene (Director) bought a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $11.77 per share for $9416.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3181.0 shares of the CVM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, BAILLAVOINE BRUNO JEAN-MARIE (Director) acquired 800 shares at an average price of $11.77 for $9416.0. The insider now directly holds 4,723 shares of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM).

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) that is trading -13.74% down over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 9.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.42% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.84.