Check out this: Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) could be on the verge of a big rally

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) is -7.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.07 and a high of $16.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AHPI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.94% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.94% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.51, the stock is -3.83% and -15.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock -28.55% off its SMA200. AHPI registered -67.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7844 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.3431.

The stock witnessed a -11.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.86%, and is 2.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.16% over the week and 7.27% over the month.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) has around 243 employees, a market worth around $18.72M and $37.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.81% and -72.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.20%).

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.90% this year.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.43% while institutional investors hold 9.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.01M, and float is at 2.81M with Short Float at 11.82%. Institutions hold 7.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 95665.0 shares valued at $0.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.38% of the AHPI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 53862.0 shares valued at $0.26 million to account for 1.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harvest Investment Services, LLC which holds 35245.0 shares representing 0.88% and valued at over $0.17 million, while Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC holds 0.59% of the shares totaling 23863.0 with a market value of $0.12 million.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REFSLAND EARL R, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that REFSLAND EARL R sold 110,080 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $5.16 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that REFSLAND EARL R (President and CEO) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $4.64 per share for $928.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the AHPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, REFSLAND EARL R (President and CEO) disposed off 100 shares at an average price of $5.08 for $508.0. The insider now directly holds 110,281 shares of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI).

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 47.44% up over the past 12 months. Electromed Inc. (ELMD) is -17.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.58% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.23.