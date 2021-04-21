Check out this: Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) could be on the verge of a big rally

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) is 229.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.06 and a high of $2.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZOM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $1.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.20 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 36.67% higher than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is -44.81% and -58.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 51.07 million and changing -10.19% at the moment leaves the stock 16.67% off its SMA200. ZOM registered 415.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 835.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9848 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8160.

The stock witnessed a -64.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.60%, and is -23.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.14% over the week and 15.14% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1110.67% and -73.87% from its 52-week high.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zomedica Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.10% this year.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Zomedica Corp. (ZOM), with 25.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.65% while institutional investors hold 7.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 972.02M, and float is at 921.62M with Short Float at 5.56%. Institutions hold 7.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.34 million shares valued at $4.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.90% of the ZOM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. with 12.25 million shares valued at $2.83 million to account for 11.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.46 million shares representing 7.83% and valued at over $1.95 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 3.42% of the shares totaling 3.7 million with a market value of $0.85 million.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cotter Ann Marie, the company’s CFO and Secretary. SEC filings show that Cotter Ann Marie sold 58,332 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $1.16 per share for a total of $67473.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Zomedica Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that Morley Stephanie (President & CMO) sold a total of 805,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $1.16 per share for $0.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.46 million shares of the ZOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 12, POWERS JOHNNY D (Director) disposed off 750,000 shares at an average price of $1.16 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 625,000 shares of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM).