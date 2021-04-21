CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

2,483 institutions hold shares in CVS Health Corporation (CVS), with 2.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 78.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.31B, and float is at 1.31B with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 78.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 105.38 million shares valued at $7.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.04% of the CVS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 92.48 million shares valued at $6.32 billion to account for 7.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 54.46 million shares representing 4.15% and valued at over $3.72 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 2.64% of the shares totaling 34.66 million with a market value of $2.37 billion.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is 11.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.36 and a high of $77.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVS stock was last observed hovering at around $75.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.58% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -5.43% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.91, the stock is 1.65% and 4.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.66 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 13.12% off its SMA200. CVS registered 21.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.16.

The stock witnessed a 3.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.68%, and is 2.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has around 300000 employees, a market worth around $99.50B and $268.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.87 and Fwd P/E is 9.37. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.12% and -1.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CVS Health Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.71 with sales reaching $68.37B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.40% in year-over-year returns.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at CVS Health Corporation (CVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moriarty Thomas M, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Moriarty Thomas M sold 62,943 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $76.15 per share for a total of $4.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

CVS Health Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that Roberts Jonathan C (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 73,433 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $74.49 per share for $5.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 664.0 shares of the CVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26, MERLO LARRY J (Director) disposed off 270,650 shares at an average price of $74.73 for $20.23 million. The insider now directly holds 524,026 shares of CVS Health Corporation (CVS).

CVS Health Corporation (CVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) that is trading 24.48% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.76% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 15.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.14.