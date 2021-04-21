DaVita Inc. (DVA) Volatility At 2.38%, Should You Add A Position?

805 institutions hold shares in DaVita Inc. (DVA), with 3.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.11% while institutional investors hold 96.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.44M, and float is at 106.09M with Short Float at 2.73%. Institutions hold 93.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 36.1 million shares valued at $4.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 32.99% of the DVA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.61 million shares valued at $1.01 billion to account for 7.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.94 million shares representing 5.43% and valued at over $697.32 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.29% of the shares totaling 3.6 million with a market value of $422.39 million.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is -4.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.70 and a high of $125.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DVA stock was last observed hovering at around $110.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.42% off its average median price target of $118.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.2% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -13.33% lower than the price target low of $99.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.20, the stock is 3.22% and 4.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 12.29% off its SMA200. DVA registered 44.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $107.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $106.90.

The stock witnessed a 2.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.00%, and is 4.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) has around 67000 employees, a market worth around $11.92B and $11.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.57 and Fwd P/E is 12.09. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.49% and -10.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

DaVita Inc. (DVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DaVita Inc. (DVA) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DaVita Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.8 with sales reaching $2.82B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.70% in year-over-year returns.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at DaVita Inc. (DVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arway Pamela M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Arway Pamela M sold 436 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $109.51 per share for a total of $47746.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19239.0 shares.

DaVita Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that STAFFIERI MICHAEL DAVID (Chief Operating Officer, DKC) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $109.74 per share for $2.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42431.0 shares of the DVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Arway Pamela M (Director) disposed off 430 shares at an average price of $107.88 for $46388.0. The insider now directly holds 19,239 shares of DaVita Inc. (DVA).

DaVita Inc. (DVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hanger Inc. (HNGR) that is trading 37.27% up over the past 12 months. MEDNAX Inc. (MD) is 112.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.35% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.4.