Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) is 21.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.28 and a high of $11.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TACO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -0.45% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.05, the stock is 9.75% and 6.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 2.22% at the moment leaves the stock 23.57% off its SMA200. TACO registered 145.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.49.

The stock witnessed a 1.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.70%, and is 7.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) has around 7892 employees, a market worth around $403.10M and $491.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.54. Profit margin for the company is -18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.12% and -5.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.90%).

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $115.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) Top Institutional Holders

150 institutions hold shares in Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO), with 5.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.19% while institutional investors hold 81.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.19M, and float is at 30.38M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 68.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Belfer Management LLC with over 3.54 million shares valued at $32.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.62% of the TACO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 3.03 million shares valued at $27.49 million to account for 8.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.43 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $21.99 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.61% of the shares totaling 2.06 million with a market value of $18.67 million.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Levy Ari B., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Levy Ari B. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $7.39 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 30 that Levy Ari B. (Director) bought a total of 17,881 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 30 and was made at $7.43 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the TACO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 29, Levy Ari B. (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $7.62 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 444,716 shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO).

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) that is trading 30.83% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.84% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.35.