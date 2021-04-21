Equifax Inc. (EFX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

833 institutions hold shares in Equifax Inc. (EFX), with 481.06k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 92.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.80M, and float is at 121.19M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 92.43% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.71 million shares valued at $2.45 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.44% of the EFX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 10.74 million shares valued at $2.07 billion to account for 8.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 8.34 million shares representing 6.85% and valued at over $1.61 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.41% of the shares totaling 7.81 million with a market value of $1.51 billion.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) is -0.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.19 and a high of $196.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EFX stock was last observed hovering at around $189.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.61% off its average median price target of $208.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.92% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -9.83% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $192.20, the stock is 4.80% and 8.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 12.79% off its SMA200. EFX registered 52.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $173.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $171.25.

The stock witnessed a 10.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.19%, and is 2.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Equifax Inc. (EFX) has around 11400 employees, a market worth around $23.21B and $4.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.41 and Fwd P/E is 24.39. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.30% and -2.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Equifax Inc. (EFX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equifax Inc. (EFX) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equifax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.53 with sales reaching $1.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 228.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.50% in year-over-year returns.

Equifax Inc. (EFX) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Equifax Inc. (EFX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koehler Bryson R, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Koehler Bryson R sold 7,706 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $173.83 per share for a total of $1.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20551.0 shares.

Equifax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Dhore Prasanna (Chief Data & Analytics Officer) sold a total of 26 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $142.40 per share for $3702.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13838.0 shares of the EFX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, Dhore Prasanna (Chief Data & Analytics Officer) disposed off 610 shares at an average price of $164.69 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 13,922 shares of Equifax Inc. (EFX).

Equifax Inc. (EFX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 70.37% up over the past 12 months. Moody’s Corporation (MCO) is 35.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -32.79% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.39.