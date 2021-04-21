Equity Commonwealth (EQC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

407 institutions hold shares in Equity Commonwealth (EQC), with 2.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.07% while institutional investors hold 99.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.67M, and float is at 119.13M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 96.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.42 million shares valued at $475.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.32% of the EQC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nuance Investments, LLC with 13.78 million shares valued at $375.95 million to account for 11.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.59 million shares representing 7.06% and valued at over $234.35 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.86% of the shares totaling 5.91 million with a market value of $161.28 million.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is 5.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.72 and a high of $30.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EQC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $30.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.84% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 2.2% higher than the price target low of $29.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.85, the stock is 1.86% and 1.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 5.06% off its SMA200. EQC registered -1.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.53.

The stock witnessed a 2.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.74%, and is 2.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $3.49B and $66.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.23. Distance from 52-week low is 12.18% and -6.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equity Commonwealth (EQC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equity Commonwealth is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $14.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.20% in year-over-year returns.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Equity Commonwealth (EQC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) that is trading 69.46% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.31% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.51.