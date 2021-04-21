Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 12.48% Upside

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) is 7.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.08 and a high of $45.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLPI stock was last observed hovering at around $44.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.48% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -8.36% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $45.51, the stock is 5.06% and 4.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 13.91% off its SMA200. GLPI registered 75.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.64.

The stock witnessed a 8.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.96%, and is 1.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has around 560 employees, a market worth around $10.50B and $1.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.89 and Fwd P/E is 19.31. Profit margin for the company is 43.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.97% and -0.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $295.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -47.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.30% in year-over-year returns.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Top Institutional Holders

518 institutions hold shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI), with 13.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.61% while institutional investors hold 96.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 219.09M, and float is at 218.37M with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 91.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.48 million shares valued at $1.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.09% of the GLPI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 19.58 million shares valued at $830.12 million to account for 8.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.21 million shares representing 6.96% and valued at over $687.11 million, while BAMCO Inc. holds 3.81% of the shares totaling 8.86 million with a market value of $375.84 million.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Demchyk Matthew, the company’s SVP, Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Demchyk Matthew sold 20,178 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $44.57 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33833.0 shares.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Ladany Steven (SVP Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 9,450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $44.02 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31296.0 shares of the GLPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Ladany Steven (SVP Chief Development Officer) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $41.17 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 40,746 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI).

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading 101.68% up over the past 12 months. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is 127.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.41% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.68.