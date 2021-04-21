Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

247 institutions hold shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE), with 3.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.22% while institutional investors hold 64.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.52M, and float is at 44.41M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 60.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.34 million shares valued at $56.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.33% of the GMRE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.41 million shares valued at $44.54 million to account for 6.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Prudential Financial, Inc. which holds 2.23 million shares representing 4.28% and valued at over $29.13 million, while American Century Companies, Inc. holds 3.63% of the shares totaling 1.89 million with a market value of $24.73 million.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) is 10.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.56 and a high of $14.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GMRE stock was last observed hovering at around $14.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.18% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 3.87% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.42, the stock is 6.28% and 5.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 8.87% off its SMA200. GMRE registered 36.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.52.

The stock witnessed a 7.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.87%, and is 4.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $864.33M and $93.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 45.92. Profit margin for the company is -8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.46% and -2.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Medical REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $25.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -266.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.00% in year-over-year returns.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Busch Jeffrey, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that Busch Jeffrey bought 1,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $13.81 per share for a total of $24168.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40490.0 shares.

Global Medical REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Marston Ronald (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $13.30 per share for $26600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7830.0 shares of the GMRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, Busch Jeffrey (Chairman, President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $13.39 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 38,740 shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE).

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Whitestone REIT (WSR) that is trading 77.45% up over the past 12 months. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) is 200.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.97% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.89.