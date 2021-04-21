GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) down -46.16% since start of the year

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) is -46.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.09 and a high of $149.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GSX stock was last observed hovering at around $26.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $456.62 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.71% off the consensus price target high of $648.47 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 88.51% higher than the price target low of $242.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.84, the stock is -27.17% and -61.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.55 million and changing 4.27% at the moment leaves the stock -64.33% off its SMA200. GSX registered -22.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.28.

The stock witnessed a -67.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.79%, and is 12.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.48% over the week and 16.42% over the month.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) has around 6435 employees, a market worth around $6.68B and $1.09B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.57% and -81.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.60%).

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GSX Techedu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $288.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -746.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 65.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -77.80% in year-over-year returns.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) Top Institutional Holders

261 institutions hold shares in GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), with institutional investors hold 76.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 242.56M, and float is at 123.90M with Short Float at 28.73%. Institutions hold 76.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 20.62 million shares valued at $1.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.25% of the GSX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 14.66 million shares valued at $758.32 million to account for 10.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Credit Suisse Ag/ which holds 11.55 million shares representing 7.98% and valued at over $597.31 million, while UBS Group AG holds 7.84% of the shares totaling 11.35 million with a market value of $586.77 million.