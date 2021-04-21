Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

412 institutions hold shares in Haemonetics Corporation (HAE), with 305.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 100.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.79M, and float is at 50.52M with Short Float at 3.13%. Institutions hold 99.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 5.64 million shares valued at $669.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.09% of the HAE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.85 million shares valued at $576.21 million to account for 9.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.7 million shares representing 9.25% and valued at over $558.2 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 5.57% of the shares totaling 2.83 million with a market value of $336.42 million.

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) is -43.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.10 and a high of $142.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HAE stock was last observed hovering at around $74.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.99% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.95% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 19.65% higher than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.69, the stock is -41.06% and -44.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.93 million and changing -10.70% at the moment leaves the stock -37.34% off its SMA200. HAE registered -37.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -28.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $115.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $115.61.

The stock witnessed a -41.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.01%, and is -43.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.24% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) has around 3004 employees, a market worth around $3.44B and $883.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.59 and Fwd P/E is 18.21. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -10.00% and -53.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Haemonetics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $222.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.50% in year-over-year returns.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lingamneni Anila, the company’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Lingamneni Anila sold 170 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $119.44 per share for a total of $20305.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3444.0 shares.

Haemonetics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Scanlan Jacqueline (SVP, Global Human Resources) sold a total of 107 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $120.07 per share for $12847.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4380.0 shares of the HAE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Basil Michelle L (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 385 shares at an average price of $120.07 for $46227.0. The insider now directly holds 15,607 shares of Haemonetics Corporation (HAE).

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 47.44% up over the past 12 months. PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is 58.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -51.92% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.79.